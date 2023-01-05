Monterey Mushrooms Promotes Mike Stephan to Vice President of Sales & Business Development

WATSONVILLE, CA | Monterey Mushrooms® is excited to announce the promotion of long-time teammate, Mike Stephan, to Vice President of Sales & Business Development. Stephan has supported this elite national sales team for nearly two decades. He will continue to be intimately involved in day-to-day business, but with a concentrated focus on overall business strategy and opportunities that will drive the company’s long-term success.

Mike O’Brien, past Vice President of Sales & Business Development, said, “I am very excited about Mike’s well-deserved promotion. He is knowledgeable in all aspects of growing and selling mushrooms.” More importantly, O’Brien added, “Mike is a leader and will excel in his new position as I transition back to retirement.”

Stephan is no stranger to the mushroom industry, having served 2 three-year terms on the Mushroom Council®. He most recently served as the company’s Senior Director of Business Development, a role that spans the entire US sales team from California to Florida. He previously held the role of Western Region Sales Director and prior to that, he was the Central and Eastern Region Sales Director.

Stephan resides in Minneapolis with his wife, Amy. Stephan is a private pilot and he enjoys pickleball, sailing, and flying.

Please join us in congratulating Mike Stephan and Monterey Mushrooms on this recent promotion.