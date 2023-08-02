Oshi and The Better Meat Co. Receive $1M Joint Grant to Develop Fish-Free Salmon Fillets

Vegconomist Seafood August 2, 2023

Alt protein startups Oshi (the company formerly known as Plantish) and The Better Meat Co. announce the two companies have jointly been awarded a USD $1M grant from the BIRD Foundation. 

Intended to promote R&D that mutually benefits both Israel and the US, the Binational Industrial Research and Development (BIRD) grant will support the work of Oshi and The Better Meat Co. to develop mycoprotein-based salmon fillets. 

According to the companies, human activities like overfishing, dams and logging have severely impacted many wild salmon populations, leading to steep population declines and even extinction. In the Atlantic Ocean, it is estimated that 99.5% of all native Atlantic salmon has disappeared from the wild. Despite this ecological crisis, consumer demand for salmon continues to grow each year. 

Related Articles

Deli

Hormel Foods to Partner with The Better Meat Co. for Food Forward Alternative Protein

Hormel Foods Deli October 6, 2021

Hormel Foods Corporation announced its venturing company, 199 Ventures, has entered into an exclusive partnership with The Better Meat Co. to bring new mycoprotein and plant-based protein products to the marketplace. 199 Ventures was formed in 2019 by Hormel Foods to be the company’s food forward incubator, which includes investing in companies that align with Hormel Foods growth strategies.

Retail & FoodService

Plantish Announces Rebranding to Oshi, Sets its Sights on US Restaurants and Forges Partnership with Top EU Retailer Coop

Oshi Retail & FoodService, Seafood June 20, 2023

Plantish, the pioneering company known for its revolutionary plant-based salmon created through patent-pending additive manufacturing technology, is excited to announce its rebranding to Oshi, effective immediately. This name change marks a significant milestone in Oshi’s broader strategic transformation into a global food company as it gears up for the highly anticipated product launch in the United States later this year.

Meat & Poultry

The Better Meat Co. to Advance Alternative Protein Innovation with Greenleaf Foods, SPC

The Better Meat Co. Meat & Poultry December 20, 2022

Technology startup The Better Meat Co., announced a joint development agreement with Greenleaf Foods, SPC, the owner of leading plant-based protein food brands Lightlife® and Field Roast™. Under the agreement, the two organizations will work together to explore the next generation of alternative protein innovation using The Better Meat Co.’s state-of-the-art Rhiza mycoprotein ingredient.