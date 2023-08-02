Seafood Veteran Steve Disko Joins GSA’s Market Development Team

The Global Seafood Alliance (GSA) is pleased to announce that retail seafood veteran Steve Disko is joining the organization’s market development team, representing GSA’s Best Aquaculture Practices and Best Seafood Practices certification programs.

Disko worked at Schnuck Markets Inc. for more than 36 years, acting as seafood category manager for the last 13 of those years. Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck is a family-owned supermarket chain with 112 stores in five U.S. states – Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa. More recently, Disko was the supermarket sales director for Liberty Seafood.

“We are very excited to get an opportunity to work with Steve Disko,” said Chris Keller, GSA’s VP of Market Development for North and South America. Steve has an incredible depth of knowledge, not only with seafood but also with sustainability and responsible sourcing. This is a space that Steve has been a leader in for many years, and Steve is very well respected in the industry. This is a great opportunity for all of us.”

