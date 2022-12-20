The Better Meat Co. to Advance Alternative Protein Innovation with Greenleaf Foods, SPC

CHICAGO, Ill. AND SACRAMENTO, Calif. – ‍Technology startup The Better Meat Co., today announced a joint development agreement with Greenleaf Foods, SPC, the owner of leading plant-based protein food brands Lightlife® and Field Roast™. Under the agreement, the two organizations will work together to explore the next generation of alternative protein innovation using The Better Meat Co.’s state-of-the-art Rhiza mycoprotein ingredient.

‍Produced via fermentation in The Better Meat Co.’s headquarters, Rhiza mycoprotein is a sustainable, whole food ingredient that is naturally meat-textured and contains more protein than eggs and more iron than beef. When used in plant-based meat analogues as well as an ingredient in conventional animal protein, Rhiza mycoprotein can help to enhance texture, increase yields, and improve nutritional benefits, all while bolstering sustainability goals.

‍“We are looking forward to working with The Better Meat Co. as we continue exploring alternative protein ingredients to allow us to further diversify our portfolio of delicious, sustainably produced plant-based food,” said Jitendra Sagili, Chief R&D and Food Technology Officer at Greenleaf Foods. “Our current portfolio of over 50 plant-based items, which includes plant-based sausage, chicken, hot dogs, tempeh and cheese, primarily leverages soy and pea protein ingredients. Working with The Better Meat Co. opens up new opportunities for us to innovate with other potential protein sources.”

‍“Rhiza mycoprotein is a versatile ingredient for use both as a meat enhancer and meat replacer,” states Better Meat Co. Executive Vice President of Operations, Doni Curkendall. “Greenleaf Foods’ expertise in all things protein makes them a stellar partner to showcase this powerful ingredient that will help build an even more sustainable protein industry.”

‍About The Better Meat Co.‍

Based in California and founded in 2018, The Better Meat Co. is a food technology startup pioneering methods of fungi fermentation that cost-effectively create whole food alternative meat ingredients like its signature Rhiza mycoprotein. www.bettermeat.co

About Greenleaf Foods, SPC

Greenleaf Foods, SPC, is transforming plant-based protein with a wide array of delicious and innovative products that satisfy consumers interested in adding protein variety to their diets. Our leading brands include Lightlife® (“Lightlife”) and Field Roast™ (“Field Roast”). Together, these brands are delighting loyal, longtime fans and enticing new ones who never knew plant-based protein could taste so good. The Lightlife and Field Roast portfolios feature nearly 50 products and represent a leading market position in the refrigerated, plant-based protein category in the U.S. Greenleaf Foods, SPC is a wholly owned, independent subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX:MFI).