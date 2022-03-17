Lightlife Continues Plant-Based Innovation with Launch of Tempeh Cubes Just in Time for National Nutrition Month

CHICAGO – On the hunt for your next superfood? Look no further than the protein-packed, plant-based power of tempeh. Greenleaf Foods, SPC, owner of leading plant-based brand Lightlife® (“Lightlife”), announced today the debut of Lightlife Tempeh Cubes, a new ready-to-cook product innovation joining the brand’s growing portfolio of top-selling tempeh products. A simple, nutritious shortcut that does not compromise on flavor, Lightlife Tempeh Cubes are now available on Amazon and in the produce section of Sprouts, New Seasons and Albertsons retail locations in Southern California, with additional availability regionally at Giant and Whole Foods Market nationwide beginning next month.

Tempeh is an all-natural complete protein source made with three simple, whole-food ingredients, starting with fermented soybeans, brown rice, and water. This highly nutritious, fermented food is packed with protein, fiber, and all nine essential amino acids. Tempeh Cubes, Lightlife’s newest offering, are available in three flavorful, marinated varieties: Teriyaki and Southwest, and Tikka Masala, which can be found at Sprouts retail locations. Pre-cut, pre-seasoned and offering 13 grams of protein per serving, Tempeh Cubes offer consumers the ability to prepare a quick, nutritious, and delicious meal.

“Tempeh is a nutrient dense, versatile food, continuing to gain popularity,” said Jitendra Sagili, Chief R&D and Food Technology Officer of Greenleaf Foods, SPC. “The launch of Lightlife Tempeh Cubes simplifies meal preparation with a bite-sized, flavor forward and ready-to-heat product design, offering a convenient meal solution that the whole family can enjoy. These new products further expand our marinated tempeh line which currently includes Smoky and Buffalo tempeh strips, providing consumers with recognizable flavors and a convenient format to easily incorporate into a wide variety of meal options.”

Lightlife has built significant credibility in the tempeh category since its founding in 1979 as “Tempeh Works,” and has grown to be the number-one-selling and most accessible brand of tempeh in North America, claiming an 83% dollar share of the market with availability at more than 18,500 retail locations nationwide. Furthering its commitment, Greenleaf Foods recently opened the largest tempeh plant in North America, a 118,000 square foot production facility in Indianapolis.

More than 100,000 new shoppers purchased tempeh in the past year[2] and the launch of Lightlife Tempeh Cubes arrives just in time to be enjoyed and experimented with during National Nutrition Month. Lightlife Tempeh Cubes join the brand’s current category-leading tempeh portfolio, available in five flavors including Original, Buffalo, Smoky Bacon, Three Grain and Flax.

Recipe possibilities are endless with Lightlife Tempeh Cubes, which are the perfect protein source for rice bowls, noodle bowls, tacos, enchiladas, salads and more. For more inspiration, visit Lightlife.com and follow @LightlifeFoods on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Greenleaf Foods, SPC

Greenleaf Foods, SPC, is transforming plant-based protein with a wide array of delicious and innovative products that satisfy consumers interested in adding protein variety to their diets. Our leading brands include Lightlife® (“Lightlife”) and Field Roast™ (“Field Roast”). Together, these brands are delighting loyal, longtime fans and enticing new ones who never knew plant-based protein could taste so good. The Lightlife and Field Roast portfolios feature nearly 50 products and represent a leading market position in the refrigerated, plant-based protein category in the U.S. Greenleaf Foods, SPC is a wholly owned, independent subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX:MFI).

[1] Source: SPINS | Natural & MULO | Data Ending 12/26/2021

[2] Source: Total Us All Outlet Panel | 52 Weeks Ending 11/15/20