Oyster South Symposium Brings Oystermen From Two Coasts Together

Braving freezing temperatures and cold northern winds whipping the Carolina coast, more than 250 members of the oyster aquaculture industry recently gathered for the fourth Oyster South Industry Symposium held in Wilmington to discuss industry issues and research.

With a mission is to educate members, partners, and the general public on the significance of regional oyster farms, Oyster South is an organization-serving oyster growers along the Eastern seaboard from Virginia to Florida, as well as the entire Gulf of Mexico. More than 250 producers, gear suppliers, distributors, chefs, vendors and academics from the U.S. and Canada attended the three-day meeting.

“All these States are coming together in an effort to advance the industry as a whole,” said Scott Maurer of Grand Isle Louisiana Oysters.“By coming together at events like this we can collectively solve problems and address the issues we all face, be it in the Atlantic or the Gulf of Mexico.”

