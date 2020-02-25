Meat Institute Signs MOU with the British Meat Processors Association

WASHINGTON, DC – With trade negotiations set to begin between the United States and the United Kingdom, the North American Meat Institute (Meat Institute) announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the British Meat Processors Association (BMPA) to benefit members of each organization and to support and promote mutually beneficial regulations, standards and policies to enhance bilateral trade in meat and poultry products.

“Members of the Meat Institute and the British Meat Processors Association share many common goals, especially regarding food safety, sustainability, nutrition and worker safety,” said Meat Institute Senior Vice President for International Affairs Bill Westman. “As our governments begin trade talks, it is important to members in both organizations to formalize an already beneficial relationship. We look forward to working with the Administration and our British counterparts to improve access to significant trade opportunities between our nations.”

The MOU was signed by Meat Institute Chairman and President and CEO of Sigma, Warren Panico, and Nick Allen, CEO of the BMPA. For a copy, go here.

Nick Allen will attend the Meat Industry Summit , an educational event for Meat Institute members held in conjunction with a meeting of the Meat Institute Board of Directors, this spring in San Antonio.

The agreement allows both organizations to extend invitations and member discount rates to the other’s conferences, workshops and other educational meetings.

Both organizations will share with the other, and disseminate to their members, information that is not subject to a confidentiality and non-disclosure agreement with their respective governments concerning regulatory, scientific, legislative and international developments that affect the other organization’s members. Each organization also will discuss periodically, and as needed, other mechanisms that would mutually benefit each organization’s members.

The North American Meat Institute is the leading voice for the meat and poultry industry. The Meat Institute’s members process the vast majority of U.S. beef, pork, lamb and poultry, as well as manufacture the equipment and ingredients needed to produce the safest and highest quality meat and poultry products.