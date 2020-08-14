North American Meat Institute Submits Written Comments on the Scientific Report of the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee

WASHINGTON, DC – The North American Meat Institute (Meat Institute) today submitted written comments to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service Center for Nutrition Policy and Promotion regarding the Scientific Report of the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee.

These comments are an extension of oral comments Meat Institute Vice President of Regulatory and Scientific Programs Susan Backus provided during the USDA and Health and Human Services’ Virtual Meeting on the Scientific Report of the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee.

“Consumer health is a key consideration in producing meat and poultry products, which not only includes offering nutrient dense protein food products but also improving and maintaining the safety of the meat and poultry supply,” Backus says in the written comments, “Meat and poultry products play an important role in a healthy, well-balanced diet and the industry is committed to offering diverse nutritional products. Including meat and poultry in the diet allows consumers to more easily fulfill their essential amino acid and nutrient requirements. Dietary guidance should be practical, affordable, and attainable, and should measurably improve the health of Americans as part of healthy dietary patterns.”

For a copy of the written comments, go here.

For extensive information on meat and poultry nutrition, go here: https://www.meatpoultrynutrition.org/

The North American Meat Institute is the leading voice for the meat and poultry industry. The Meat Institute’s members process the vast majority of U.S. beef, pork, lamb, and poultry, as well as manufacture the equipment and ingredients needed to produce the safest and highest quality meat and poultry products.