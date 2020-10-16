Pacific Oceans AquaFarms has Filed Applications for a California Yellowtail Farm

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Pacific Ocean AquaFarms (POA), a collaboration between an ocean science research institute and a purpose-based investment group, has filed applications for permits for a California yellowtail farm in federal waters off the coast of southern California.

Formed by Pacific6 Enterprises, a Long Beach, CA-based social benefit investment group, with Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute (HSWRI) providing science-based consulting services, POA will construct and operate the first-of-its-kind finfish farm located in U.S. federal waters. Once approved, POA will initially grow and harvest 1,000 metric tons of California yellowtail, scaling up over several years to 5,000 metric tons as it proves its environmental and economic sustainability.

HSWRI is a San Diego-based 501(c)(3) research institute that works in cooperation with, but is independent of, SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment. For more than 50 years, it has been recognized for its leading environmental and conservation research.

