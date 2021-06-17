Pacific Salmon Abundance Plummeted in 2020

Nelson Bennett, Business in Vancouver Seafood June 17, 2021

The global abundance of Pacific salmon in 2020 was the lowest since 1982, according to new data released by the North Pacific Anadromous Fish Commission.

That’s despite a record number of hatchery fish being released the year before in 2019, which suggests ocean conditions — temperatures and abundance of nutrients, zooplankton and other food sources — are behind low ocean survival rates.

The commission measures abundance of Pacific salmon based on commercial catch reporting from the five member countries: The U.S., Russia, Japan, Canada and South Korea.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Business in Vancouver

Related Articles