Pacific Seafood Releases Third Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Today, in celebration of Earth Day, Pacific Seafood released our third annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report detailing efforts to be socially responsible in all areas of our business from coastal communities and team members, to sustainable fishing practices and traceability, to food safety standards, and the environment during 2019.

Highlights of the report include:

Sustainability

• Initiated and delivered proof of concept for first of its kind electronic monitoring in the Texas Gulf shrimp fishery with the goal of achieving MSC certification by November 2020

• 21 Marine Stewardship Council certified facilities and 6 Best Aquaculture Practices certified facilities and/or farms

• 40 certified sustainable (MSC, BAP, or ASC) species currently offered and counting

Environment

• Processed nearly 100% of our rest raw protein (cutting scraps, bones, shells) into 13 million pounds of useable seafood meal and oil, preventing 80 million pounds of fish waste from entering U.S. landfills

• Reduced the amount of material used in our corrugated boxes by 10% through size optimization

• Recycled approximately 350,000lbs. of metal in 2019 through a partnership with Schnitzer Steel in Oregon

Community/Industry Support

• Member of Stronger America Through Seafood Board which aims to increase U.S. production of healthful, sustainable, and affordable seafood

• Played an active role in securing 25.8 million for the CA Dungeness crab fishery in response to a 2015-2016 disaster

• Championed available and affordable workforce housing in coastal communities including approval for a 70-person dorm in Warrenton, Ore., set to open in 2020

• Donated to more than 160 nonprofit organizations that serve the communities where we do business

Our Team Members

• Introduced a new full tuition assistance program through Ashford University that covers the full cost of tuition, technology, and graduation fees, as well as all required course materials

• Portland Business Journal recognized Pacific Seafood for the fourth year in a row as one of the Healthiest Employers of Oregon for its effective and engaging wellness programs

• Each year we give back up to 20% of our profits to our team members each year through 401K contributions and incentives

Value Chain

• Proprietary traceability technology allows us to track any product we process from the body of water it was harvested in, all the way through the supply chain to the store or restaurant that sold it

• 11 GFSI (Global Food Safety Initiative) and several SQF and/or BRC (British Retail Consortium) certified facilities

• Conduct 28 short weight tests per month across our seven distribution facilities to ensure weights are correct

• More than 70 quality assurance and 130 sanitation team members are dedicated to quality and food safety

• More than 190 swabs per week ensure our processing facilities are pathogen-free

Frank Dulcich, President and CEO of Pacific Seafood expressed that this year’s report demonstrates the deep appreciation and admiration we have for our fishermen, communities, customers, and team members. Dulcich said, “Local fishing communities are the heart and soul of Pacific Seafood. In many instances, Pacific Seafood is one of, if not the largest private employers in our coastal communities, and that’s a responsibility we don’t take lightly. We thank all of our amazing team members and communities for everything they do, especially now. Together we can, and we will, move forward into a different, but invigorating new chapter for the seafood industry.”