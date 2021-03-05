Ren Seafoods Plans Processing Facility, Distribution Hub in Mobile

MOBILE, Alabama — Ren Seafoods plans to open a seafood processing facility and distribution hub in Mobile as part of a $12.4 million growth project that will create 54 jobs, according to the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce.

“This project further cements Mobile as a prime location for logistics and warehousing,” said David Rodgers, the chamber’s vice president of economic development.

While most national seafood companies are concentrated in areas such as New England, Miami and Seattle, Ren Seafoods CEO Javier Infante said has company is pursuing a different strategy.

