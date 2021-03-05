After a Delay, AquaBounty’s GMO Salmon Available to U.S. Consumers in April

A land-based salmon farm in Indiana is preparing to make its debut on the U.S. market in the coming months after delays due to the pandemic. The first genetically engineered animal for human consumption in the U.S. could be available to consumers as soon as this April.

AquaBounty Technologies’ original date for harvesting the genetically modified salmon was at the end of last year.

But, President and CEO Sylvia Wulf said salmon prices collapsed because of the way COVID-19 has affected the economy.

She said there’s also the pressure of launching the first genetically engineered animal into the U.S. supply chain.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: WFYI