Retailers and Foodservice Operators Join GSA in First Consumer Campaign for National Seafood Month

Throughout the month of October, the Global Seafood Alliance’s first consumer marketing campaign, “Healthy Fish, Healthy Planet, Healthy You!,” will culminate with retail and foodservice promotions and consumer communications focused on GSA’s Best Aquaculture Practices certification. Timed to coincide with U.S. National Seafood Month in October, the campaign will educate consumers using earned and social media through GSA channels and via participation by key retailers and foodservice operators.

The campaign was created to heighten awareness of the BAP brand and drive sales of responsibly produced and sourced seafood. Participating retailers and foodservice operators include: Cub, Giant Eagle, Iberostar Hotels, Hannaford, Lidl, Publix, Secret Island Salmon, and WinCo Foods. Campaign partners received a BAP promotion toolkit with print and digital assets to make it easy for them to share about BAP certification and why they choose to make it part of their sourcing policies.

The BAP campaign utilizes research conducted by Changing Tastes, which highlights the significant role certifications like BAP can play in consumer seafood preferences and how the BAP certification positively influences consumer perceptions of retailers and restaurants.

