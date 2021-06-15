Seafood Expo Asia Reconnect to Host Online Business Matchmaking 15-19 November 2021

Portland, Maine (USA) – Following the success of the 2020 program, Seafood Expo Asia, produced by Diversified Communications, is bringing back its online event, Seafood Expo Asia Reconnect, for five days of business matchmaking opportunities. Taking place 15-19 November 2021, Reconnect is designed to facilitate the meeting, trading and sourcing needs of the seafood industry in the Asian market.

“In the current challenging situation caused by the pandemic, it is even more important for buyers and suppliers to maintain business continuity,” said Liz Plizga, Group Vice-President, Diversified Communications. Buyers are looking for ways to build relationships with international seafood suppliers and find new products. “Seafood Expo Asia Reconnect is the platform that will enable these relationships by connecting them together based on their business needs and product offerings.”

During the five days of business meetings, seafood suppliers from around the world and Asia will present their best and newest seafood products, including fresh, frozen, canned, value-added, packaged and processed to buyers throughout Asia. These buyers include importers, supermarkets/hypermarkets, restaurants, foodservice and catering companies, e-commerce, and distributors, who are looking for the products they need to satisfy their customers’ appetite.

Prior to the event, participants in this online program will be able to access the platform and search the database, match with the right suppliers or buyers and schedule targeted meetings. “Seafood Expo Asia Reconnect is their opportunity to start the conversation and grow business in the Asian market,” added Plizga.

About Seafood Expo Asia

Seafood Expo Asia is a trade event where buyers and suppliers of seafood from around the world come together to network and conduct business in the lucrative Asian market. The event is produced by Diversified Communications and takes place annually in Asia. SeafoodSource is the exposition’s official media covering industry news year-round. www.seafoodexpo.com/asia.

About Diversified Communications

Diversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products Diversified Communications connects, educates and strengthens business communities in over 15 industries including: food and beverage, healthcare, natural and organic, business management and technology. The company’s global seafood portfolio of expositions and media includes Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America, Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global, Seafood Expo Asia and SeafoodSource.com. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit: www.divcom.com.