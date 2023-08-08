Seafood Expo Asia to Host its Largest Edition in 2023 in Singapore

PORTLAND, MAINE – Diversified Communications, organizer of Seafood Expo Asia, announced that the 11th edition of the event, is set to be the largest edition in the event history. Seafood Expo Asia will take place for its second year in Singapore on 11-13 September at Sands Expo and Convention Centre. As of date, the event, which has seen a strong participation from new and returning exhibitors as well as regional and country pavilions, is almost fully booked with an exhibit floor already 84 percent larger than last year.

“This is very exciting to see such an exponential growth for the event’s second installment in Singapore,” said Ms. Iris Kwan, Event Director, Diversified Communications. There is a strong interest from European suppliers looking to tap into and expand their business in the Asian market. The increased presence of companies from China is also contributing to this year’s growth as well as a noticeable increase of exhibit space from returning exhibitors and pavilions.

“The 2023 event will not only be larger than last year’s but will also be the largest edition ever. This is an indication that Singapore is a strategic location that provides our exhibitors with the opportunity to explore business potential in various Asian markets,” added Ms. Kwan.

To date, more than 283 exhibiting companies from 37 countries will be represented at Seafood Expo Asia, including Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Canada, Chile, China, Ecuador, France, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Mauritius, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Papua New Guinea, Poland, Singapore, Solomon Islands, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United States, Vietnam and Yemen; and new representations from Georgia, Mauritania, Nicaragua and United Kingdom.

The Expo will welcome more than 27 regional and country pavilions — this is 9 pavilions more than in 2022— with new pavilions from Australia, China, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Poland and Republic of Korea.

Exhibiting companies like Salma (Norway), Blumar Seafoods (Chile), Parcs Saint Kerber (France), Zoneco Group (China), AquaChile (Chile) and Hofseth Asia (Singapore) participate in the exposition to showcase their latest seafood products — live, fresh, frozen, canned, value-added, processed and packaged — to buyers from across Asia and worldwide, including supermarkets, restaurants, hotels, caterers, importers, seafood markets and other retail and foodservice companies.

Seafood Expo Asia provides a platform for seafood suppliers and buyers to connect and conduct business through its unique Key Buyer program, an exclusive program that specifically targets top-level buyers with volume seafood purchasing responsibility in multi-unit retail, hospitality, government and foodservice establishments. Suppliers will be able to take advantage of the unique business opportunity provided by the Expo’s business matchmaking program, which matches and facilitates meetings between suppliers and buyers based on their offerings and buying needs.

In addition to an expanded exhibit floor, Seafood Expo Asia will present a comprehensive conference program with sessions, workshops and discussions led by industry experts and covering the most relevant industry topics in the Asian market, such as innovative seafood trends, AI and seafood processing, seafood sustainability, aquaculture and seafood consumption trends.

Buyers and seafood professionals will be able to take part in engaging events designed to enhance their experience during the three-day event and give them the opportunity to expand their knowledge of seafood products from around the world. Some of the special events that will be featured at this year’s Seafood Expo Asia includes product briefings and culinary demonstrations to learn more about specific products and species, a product showcase and Tasty Kitchen to discover and taste some of the latest seafood products, the launch of the Seafood Excellence Asia awards recognizing the best innovative products present at this year’s event, and a Seafood Party, a fun networking opportunity for suppliers and high-volume buyers.

Seafood industry professionals can learn more about Seafood Expo Asia and register to attend for free by visiting http://www.seafoodexpo.com/asia.

