AFE Offers Floral Education Travel Grant for Arizona Retailers

The American Floral Endowment (AFE) is now accepting applications for the Arizona Retail Florist Education Travel Grant. This grant was established in 2017 to assist florists from Arizona in traveling to national industry events for educational programs and to provide networking opportunities on a national level.

The application deadline is Sunday, October 1st – apply today

Owners, managers, and employees of traditional retail florists with a brick and mortar storefront in Arizona are welcome and encouraged to apply.



Each year, one recipient will be selected by AFE’s Education Committee to receive the travel grant of up to $1,000 to help cover the cost of attending an out-of-state industry educational event.



Examples of eligible opportunities include floral design schools, SAF Convention, FTD Boot Camp, Floriology Institute, Teleflora Academy Events, SAF Profit Blast, State or Regional Floral Conventions, Cultivate, PFCI classes, AIFD Symposiums, and more.



The exception to the out-of-state travel requirement would be if a national program (like SAF Convention or AIFD Symposium) were held within Arizona, which would still allow for exposure to fellow out-of-state retail florists and floral industry members.