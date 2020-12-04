Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America’s New Dates Announced

New dates for the 2021 edition of the in-person event, Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America, have been released. The event, which was recently postponed from March 14-16, will be held on July 11-13, 2021 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. The expo will bring seafood suppliers and buyers from the North American market back together for three days of business meetings, networking and educational sessions.

“While the summer is an untraditional time of year for this event, we are pleased to have been able to find new dates in 2021 at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center that will allow our seafood community to gather once again,” said Liz Plizga, Group Vice-President, Diversified Communications. “We’ve had conversations with seafood buyers and industry professionals who have expressed the need to reconnect and are eager to meet in-person in July.”

“We’ve been hosting Seafood Expo North America in Boston for four decades, and we look forward to welcoming the seafood community back to the city in July next year,” said David Gibbons, Executive Director, Massachusetts Convention Center Authority.

As planning for the July 11-13, 2021 event progresses, Diversified Communications, organizers of Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America, will continue to monitor closely the situation around COVID-19 and work with the venue and the appropriate authorities to ensure the health and safety of our customers, attendees, vendors, employees and local community.

“Until we meet again in Boston, we are thrilled to present our first online conference program, Seafood Expo North America Reconnect that will take place during the week of March 14, 2021,” added Plizga. The conference program will consist of live and pre-recorded educational sessions providing insights on emerging market trends and topics relevant to today’s evolving seafood business environment. “This is a great opportunity for the industry to stay connected, informed and create conversations leading up to the conference program in July.”

The 2022 edition of Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America will take place in March 2022 in the same time frame as in past years.