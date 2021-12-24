If you have seen that Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch has rated farmed salmon from British Columbia as ‘red’ in its latest ratings, you would be forgiven for thinking that meant all salmon from this area should be off the menu – but you’d also be wrong.

In fact, Seafood Watch rates all ASC-certified salmon as a buy option for environmentally conscientious shoppers – and that covers ASC salmon from every region, including British Columbia.

So I can eat farmed salmon from British Columbia even thought it’s rated red?

If it’s ASC-certified, you can be assured that it’s been responsibly farmed. And that’s a pretty good rule of thumb no matter where the salmon was produced.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Aquaculture Stewardship Council