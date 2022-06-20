SeaPak Hosts a Beach Cleanup in Support of National Ocean Month

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — SeaPak Shrimp & Seafood, America’s No. 1 specialty frozen seafood brand, did its part to promote clean waterways during National Ocean Month by hosting a beach cleanup that removed 47 pounds of trash from local shores.

The cleanup, which started Tuesday morning from the Coast Guard Station at St. Simons Island public beach, included more than 35 volunteers — SeaPak employees and family members, community residents, and other helpers. The effort was part of SeaPak’s ongoing commitment to Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup® and Trash Free Seas Alliance®, of which the company is a proud member.

“Keeping our waterways, beaches, and oceans clean and free of plastic waste is important to all of us,” said Kristen Beadon, SeaPak’s Director of Marketing. “At SeaPak, environmental stewardship is a priority, which is why our partnership with Ocean Conservancy and this event in support of National Ocean Month are so meaningful.”

Added Allison Schutes, Director of the International Coastal Cleanup at Ocean Conservancy: “We are grateful to Keep Brunswick Golden Isles Beautiful and to our partners at SeaPak for helping us clean up local beaches. Not only do cleanups have an immediate impact on the health of our ocean; they bring people face-to-face with the plastic pollution issue and often lead to a lifetime of environmental awareness and stewardship.”

In addition to being a Trash Free Seas Alliance® member, SeaPak is a founding member of the Global Seafood Alliance, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing environmentally and socially responsible aquaculture. All of SeaPak’s aquaculture products come from Best Aquaculture Practices-certified sources. And SeaPak sources wild-caught seafood from suppliers certified by the Marine Stewardship Council or equivalent.

For more information about how you can host and track your own beach cleanup, including how to use Ocean Conservancy’s award-nominated Clean Swell app to help contribute to the world’s largest database on ocean plastic pollution, check out oceanconservancy.org.

ABOUT SEAPAK

SeaPak has been using coastal-inspired recipes to make great-tasting shrimp and seafood for more than 70 years. The company is committed to helping busy families reduce stress by producing quality seafood products that inspire confidence both in and out of the kitchen. The trusted name for delicious seafood products since 1948, SeaPak today produces America’s No. 1-selling retail frozen shrimp brand within the specialty seafood category. SeaPak is highly regarded within the seafood industry for its adherence to the utmost in quality standards and for its commitment to resource management. Learn more about the brand at seapak.com.