Spread’s Large-Scale Vertical Farming Partnership with ENEOS Group’s J Leaf Starts Operations near Tokyo

Spread Co., Ltd.’s partner, and a member of ENEOS Group, J Leaf Corporation started operating the automated vertical farm “Techno Farm Narita” (Chiba, Japan) on 30th of June.

Spread owns and operates two vertical farms in Western Japan (Kyoto), the Kameoka Plant and Techno Farm Keihanna.

Techno Farm Narita is Spread’s first partnership project, and the first to be located in Eastern Japan.

The most significant feature of Techno Farm Narita is the increased efficiency in the use of land.

This has been achieved by increasing the number of cultivation racks levels to 28, double that of Techno Farm Keihanna.

Techno Farm Narita will produce 30,000 heads of lettuce daily, building on the know-how accumulated through the operation of Techno Farm Keihanna to deliver increasingly sustainable food production.

[Unique Features of Techno Farm Narita]

– Even more efficient land saving through 28-level cultivation rack system

(roughly 2 times more efficient than Techno Farm Keihanna)

– Located in the Greater Tokyo Area, allowing for local production and consumption

– Transforming idle land to efficient and sustainable agriculture

– The utilization of renewable energy generated from solar panels

Techno Farm Narita also retains other features of Spread’s next generation food production system, Techno Farm™, including pesticide-free, stable cultivation, integrated automation, specialized LED lighting, and Spread’s proprietary IoT-based cultivation management system, Techno Farm Cloud.

[About the Partners]ENEOS Group is one of Japan’s leading corporate groups, with revenue in excess of 10 trillion yen. *1 The Group has the largest market share in oil refinery and petrochemicals distribution in Japan, and is centered around ENEOS Holdings.

Spread’s vision is to create a sustainable society where future generations can live with peace of mind.

On the way to this objective, Spread plans to reach total production capacity of 100 tons per day domestically by 2030, through the expansion of its Techno Farm™.

With the collaboration at Techno Farm Narita as a foundation, both parties are considering further partnership projects.

The green business market is expected to continue growing, and Spread strives to become a leading vertical farming company globally.

Spread will continue to pursue further business opportunities through technological innovation both in Japan and overseas.

Spread aims to provide solutions for the global problems of climate change and food security, and the delivery of a truly sustainable society.

[Overview of Techno Farm Narita]Location: 2700-72, Koike, Shibayama-machi, Sanbu-gun, Chiba, Japan Farm type: Indoor Vertical Farm using Artificial Lighting Site area: Approx. 8,000㎡

Product: Leafy greens（Lettuce）

Production capability: 30,000 heads of lettuce per day / Approx. 11 million heads of lettuce per year Start of operations: June 30, 2021

[Overview of J Leaf Corporation]President: Jun UeharaEstablished: July, 2018Capital: 80 million yenLocation: 2700-72, Koike, Shibayama-machi, Sanbu-gun, Chiba, JapanInvestment: ENEOS Techno Materials Corporation 68% *2, Nissin Shoji Co.,Ltd. 32%Business: Production and sale of indoor vertically farmed products [Overview of Spread Co., Ltd.]Chief Executive Officer: Shinji InadaEstablished: January, 2006Capital: 87.4 million yenLocation: Kyoto Research Park #8, 90 Chudojiawata-cho,Shimogyo-ku,Kyoto, JapanBusiness：Vertical farming operation, management and sales of the products

*1 FY2019 results (announced on May 20, 2020)

*2 ENEOS Techno Materials Corporation is a member of ENEOS Group