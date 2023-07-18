There Have Been 2,600 Violations of Louisiana’s Imported Shrimp Law — And No Fines

Health inspectors have recorded more than 2,600 violations of a 2019 Louisiana law that requires restaurants and other food establishments to indicate on their menus if they’re selling imported shrimp or crawfish, but the state hasn’t levied a single fine for those violations since the law took effect.

It’s a problem local fishermen have been calling attention to for years. Foreign seafood has become so cheap that it is almost ubiquitous. According to the Louisiana Shrimp Association, most restaurants in the state have chosen to serve imported shrimp and crawfish to patrons who are either oblivious to it or believe they’re eating local fare.

The influx of foreign-farmed catch is decimating a domestic industry and unique Louisiana culture while also increasing the risk of introducing harmful contaminants into the food supply.

