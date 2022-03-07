This North Bay Oyster Outfit is Opening Up and Crawling Up The Coastline

For the first time in its nearly 40-year history, Tomales Bay’s celebrated Hog Island Oyster Co. will add a sibling farm that’s expected to shore up its beloved bivalves.

Hog Island’s oyster farm in Humboldt Bay, located 4 hours up Highway 101 from its home bay of Tomales, is California’s first permitted oyster shellfish hatchery. It’s used to raise millions of sustainable oyster seeds. The site, which started out as a nursery in 2012, is now ready to balloon into a bona fide farm.

“We’ve been wanting to have another farm,” says co-founder John Finger, “and this took us a bit of time and money.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: SFGate