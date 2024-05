The Maine-based project has plans for 10,000 metric tons of salmon.

US land-based salmon farmer Katahdin Salmon has rebranded the company and will now be known as the “Great Northern Salmon” company.

The rebranding follows news earlier this month that the company secured all of the “critical” permits needed to construct its 10,000 metric ton land-based salmon farm in Millinocket, Maine.

