Vietnam’s Shrimp Exports to Canada Surge 32%

The Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) informed that Vietnam’s shrimp exports to Canada surged 32% to US$54.7 million from the beginning of the year to the first half of May year on year.

In January, Vietnam’s shrimp exports to Canada experienced a downturn. However, exports in the following months enjoyed positive double-digit growth, according to VOV.

Canada now becomes the sixth-largest importer of Vietnamese shrimp, accounting for 5.7% of Vietnam’s total shrimp exports to foreign markets.

