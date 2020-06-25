USDA Revises Carrots Standards

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) is revising the U.S. Standards for Grades of Topped Carrots, U.S. Standards for Grades of Bunched Carrots and U.S. Standards for Grades of Carrots with Short Trimmed Tops. The revision adds more U.S. No. 1 grades to accommodate carrots of colors other than orange, orange red and orange scarlet.

The current U.S. No. 1 grades will remain unchanged. In addition, AMS is removing the Unclassified section, and renumbering sections due to the additional grades.

Carrots of many colors, including white, purple and yellow carrots, are becoming increasingly popular. This action aligns the standards with current marketing trends.

The final notice was published in the Federal Register on June 24, 2020, and becomes effective July 24, 2020.

More information about commodity standards is available on the AMS Grades and Standards webpage.