ALTA Foods Introduces Fiesta Fit Low Carb Wraps at PLMA

GOLDSBORO, NC. – ALTA Foods LLC is a family owned and operated business, founded by Don Barnes in 2008. ALTA Foods manufactures premium low carb wraps, flour and corn tortillas, and ready to fry chips for retail, food service and private label.

ALTA Foods will be featuring Celia’s and Fiesta Fit retail brands at the Private Label Manufacturing Association (PLMA) show in Chicago, November 13th-15th, 2022. At the PLMA show, the ALTA Foods booth will be located at 2155F.

ALTA Foods newest retail brand, Fiesta Fit low carb wraps, are high in fiber while being lower in sodium and carbohydrates than major national brands. All Fiesta Fit wraps contain 3 net carbs, 180 mg of sodium, are vegan and keto friendly, have all natural flavors and no added sugar.

The new portfolio of products includes six unique flavored wraps: Plain, Queso, Ranch Dressing, Italian Herb, Spinach and Whole Wheat. Fiesta Fit items can now be found in Ingles and select Walmart stores across the US, as well as online through the ALTA Foods online store and Walmart Marketplace.

“These wraps taste delicious and have many health benefits that consumers, like myself, look for when shopping,” said Brianna Palmer, Director of Marketing at ALTA Foods. “We are thrilled to introduce these new flavors of low carb wraps and hope everyone loves them as much as we do.”