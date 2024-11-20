American Bakers Association Announces New Partnership to Support Family-Owned Businesses

Washington, DC – Building on its strategic commitment to deliver a higher-level impact for baking manufacturers, the American Bakers Association (ABA) has partnered with Family Enterprise USA (FEUSA) to expand resources available to family-owned businesses within the ABA community. Through this partnership, ABA will deliver new high-value services to members navigating governance challenges unique to family-owned businesses and positively position the strong history of family-ownership in commercial baking manufacturing with policymakers.

“More than 70% of ABA’s baker member companies are privately owned by a family or individual,” said ABA Senior Director of Membership Ben Simpson. “This partnership with FEUSA provides ABA baker and allied members with additional resources to stay informed on critical issues affecting family-owned businesses and participate in influential conversations shaping policy.”

Partnering with FEUSA reinforces ABA’s advocacy on behalf of the family-owned businesses in the membership and provides those members with expanded access to regular legislative updates, articles, and other valuable resources addressing governance, tax and trade policies, and succession planning issues.

FEUSA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that promotes family business creation, growth, viability, and sustainability through advocacy in Washington, DC. Since 2007, FEUSA has represented family enterprises of all sizes, professions, and industries.

To learn more about ABA’s partnership with FEUSA, contact Ben Simpson at bsimpson@americanbakers.org.

About the American Bakers Association

The American Bakers Association (ABA) is the largest, most established, and diverse trade association for the commercial baking industry in the United States. ABA’s community includes more than 350 member companies representing over 1,200 commercial baking facilities and the extensive industry supply chain.

Since 1897, ABA has served as the voice of the baking industry, offering compelling advocacy, insightful thought leadership, and comprehensive research on industry trends. ABA members also benefit from extensive business services including premier networking events, impactful knowledge sharing, and effective workforce development programs and training resources. ABA is committed to enhancing its mission by growing the category and promoting the industry as the destination workplace.