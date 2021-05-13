ARYZTA AG Completes the Disposal of its North American business

ARYZTA AG (ARYZTA) announces that it has completed the disposal of the equity and assets of its North American business in the USA and Canada to an affiliate of Lindsay Goldberg LLC.

Chairman and interim CEO of ARYZTA, Urs Jordi, welcomed the early and successful conclusion of the transaction and, on behalf of the board, thanked all those involved in the process. He said that the early conclusion of this transaction allows management to fully focus on following through on the delivery of improved business operational performance and returning to organic growth.

ARYZTA will issue its Q3 revenue update on 1 June 2021.

About ARYZTA

ARYZTA AG (‘ARYZTA’) is a global food business with a leadership position in convenience bakery. ARYZTA is based in Schlieren, Switzerland, with operations in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and South America. ARYZTA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: ARYN).