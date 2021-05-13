Hiring Veterans is a Big Opportunity For Baking Industry

Military veterans possess skill sets that line up well with baking industry needs and have access to unique government benefits that can produce cost savings for employers.

That’s why hiring veterans represents a great opportunity for the baking industry, said Lisa Rosser, Founder, and CEO, The Value of a Veteran, during an American Bakers Association webinar on this topic.

Rosser said hiring service members isn’t just a patriotic move; it also generates business benefits. A larger-than-usual pool of candidates will be available in the near term as the U.S. economy opens up.

