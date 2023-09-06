Barry Callebaut Announces Strategic Investment Program BC Next Level

Barry Callebaut Bakery September 6, 2023

Barry Callebaut Group, the world’s leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products, today announces BC Next Level – a strategic investment program to unlock the full potential of Barry Callebaut and pave the way for the next decade of sustainable growth by moving Barry Callebaut closer to markets and customers while fostering simplicity and digitization.

CEO Peter Feld said:

Our mission is to be the heart and the engine for the global cocoa and chocolate industry. We have delivered robust growth for nearly 25 years. Due to evolving customer demands for more sustainable and innovative products, now is the time to bring the Group to the next level by strategically investing in its future. We will move decision-making closer to our markets and customers while fostering simplicity and digitization to advance our well-recognized innovation and sustainability approach to deliver additional value for all our stakeholders.

Patrick De Maeseneire, Chairman of Barry Callebaut’s Board of Directors, said:

With BC Next Level, Barry Callebaut is set to become even more customer focused, agile, and efficient. The Board is convinced that these actions will secure the long-term success of the company and benefit all stakeholders. The management team can count on our full support for the implementation of the action plan presented today.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Barry Callebaut

Related Articles

Bakery

Barry Callebaut Announces North American Expansion in Plant-Based Offerings and Solidifies Itself as the Most Comprehensive Plant-Based Solution Provider in the Industry

Barry Callebaut Bakery May 27, 2022

Barry Callebaut, the world’s leading manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products, announced today its latest expansion of its plant-based portfolio by adding dairy-free organic chocolate to its North American portfolio. Barry Callebaut’s continuous expansion and innovation in this space solidify Barry Callebaut’s position as the most comprehensive supplier of plant-based solutions due to breadth of offerings. Barry Callebaut is amplifying its entire, wide-ranging plant-based solution range, called Plant Craft, just in time for the 2022 Sweets & Snacks Expo Trade Show.

Bakery

Barry Callebaut Establishes Farm of the Future to Power Cocoa Farming Research and Innovation

Christine Ammann, Barry Callebaut Bakery May 20, 2022

Ecuador is a country with a deep knowledge of agricultural production, rooted in crops as diverse as coffee, bananas, and shrimps. In the world of chocolate, it is the world’s third-largest cocoa producer and one of the fastest-growing cocoa origins, as well as the largest global producer of fine flavor cocoa. Combined with our long-established expertise in innovation and sustainability, Ecuador is the perfect match for Barry Callebaut to build a dedicated hub to power cocoa farming research to support cocoa farming resilience and productivity.