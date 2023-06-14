BetterBrand Debuts Two New Flavors of ‘The Better Bagel’ to Reinvent the Bread Aisle

LOS ANGELES – BetterBrand – the company leading innovation in the $12 trillion refined carb space – has unveiled two new flavors of its hero product, The Better Bagel: “The Pretzel” and “The Sesame.” Now available in select stores and online, the duo of chef-crafted flavors join The Better Bagel family alongside “The Classic,” “The Everything,” “The Cinnamon,” and “The Chocolate Chip.”

Backed by an innovative “grain-changing” technology and a differentiated approach to nutrition, The Better Bagel tastes and toasts like a regular bagel, but has the net carb equivalent of two banana slices. Unlike the average store-bought bagel, The Better Bagel has 250% more protein, 90% fewer carbs, and is made from clean, non-GMO, all-natural ingredients with no added sugar.

“BetterBrand was founded on the promise that our favorite foods can be craveable and good for you,” said BetterBrand Founder & CEO Aimee Yang. “Our goal was to create a product that brings joy to healthy eating, and provides an unlock for the consumer – changing the consumer experience with food for the Better.”

“The Better Bagel is the holy grail of bagels and the only bagel I really eat,” said BetterBrand investor and MOSH Founder Patrick Schwarzenegger. “‘The Sesame’ and ‘The Pretzel’ not only both taste amazing, but are loaded with 26 grams of protein – it’s the perfect breakfast or post-workout snack.”

BetterBrand first introduced The Better Bagel in 2021, which quickly caught the attention of consumers, tastemakers, and retailers. The high-protein, low-carb bagels are available online and on shelves in over 1,000 stores in the United States, including Whole Foods, Sprouts, The Fresh Market, Gelson’s, Bristol Farms, Giant, Harmon’s, Lassen’s, Plum Market, Wild by Nature, FoxTrot, and more.

With demand for The Better Bagel at an all-time high, these two new flavors join the kitchen creations of Michelin-starred baker Matthew McDonald, who brings timeless flavors to each new product to the table with the unrivaled innovation of the company’s grain-changing technology.

About BetterBrand

BetterBrand is a consumer food tech company leading innovation in the $12 trillion refined carb space to design a Better future of food. BetterBrand’s mission is to reinvent the bread aisle by transforming traditionally carb-laden foods into foods that are craveable and healthier for all. BetterBrand’s proprietary Grain-changing Technology combines non-GMO, clean label ingredients to create a suite of better-for-you baked goods. Its hero product ‘The Better Bagel,’ transforms the carb-heavy bagel into the net carb equivalent of two banana slices, and features 250% more protein, 90% fewer carbs, and no added sugar. For more information, visit eatbetter.com and follow the brand on social @eatbetter.