Dairy Farmers Featured in American Dairy Association North East ‘Chef Meets’ Farm’ Video Series

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The “Chef Meets Farm” tour, a video series developed by American Dairy Association North East, features three local dairy farmers and Emmy Award-winning culinary producer and food stylist Chef Anthony Contrino to celebrate National Dairy Month.

The series launches on Wednesday, June 7, on ADA North East’s Facebook page: facebook.com/AmericanDairyNE. In each episode, Chef Anthony prepares recipes and cooks with the dairy farmers to learn how they sustainably produce the milk that is the base of so many of his favorite culinary ingredients like yogurt and cheese.

Participating farmers include:

Johanna, Brynley and Raegan Bossard of Barbland and White Eagle Dairy of Fabius, N.Y., on June 7, at 11 a.m.

Aaron Harbaugh of Schrack Farms in Loganton, Pa., on June 14, at 11 a.m.; and

Jeremy Brown of Twin Birch Dairy, Skaneateles, N.Y., on June 21, at 11 a.m.

“This unique program is part of dairy checkoff’s ongoing effort to build trust in dairy by reaching more diverse audiences,” said ADA North East CEO John Chrisman. “By partnering with Chef Anthony, we’re able to reach thousands of consumers with positive dairy messaging and to help them connect the farmers with the delicious dairy products they incorporate in their recipes.”

For more information about “Chef Meets Farm” visit americandairy.com/chef-meets-farm/, or contact American Dairy Association North East at 315.472.9143.

###

Photo caption: Johanna, Brynley and Raegan Bossard of Barbland and White Eagle Dairy in Fabius, N.Y., are the first of three dairy farmers to be featured in American Dairy Association North East’s “Chef Meets Farm” video series with celebrity chef Anthony Contrino during National Dairy Month.

