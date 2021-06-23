Bimbo Bakeries USA Opens New Facility in Conshohocken

Bimbo Bakeries USA has completed a new 71,218-square-foot facility in Conshohocken that will serve as its main distribution center in the Mid-Atlantic for a dozen of the company’s brands such as Sara Lee and Arnold.

The building at 100 Academy Drive replaces its former distribution center at 1113 W. Ridge Pike, which was constructed in 1959 for Stroehmann. E. Kahn Development Co. bought that property last year for $6.85 million and plans to develop a distribution center for Amazon.

Bimbo declined to disclose the cost of the new project on Academy Drive. A total of 190 employees will work from the new building, which is owned by Bimbo. At one point, Tasty Baking Co. had owned the property, according to Montgomery County property records.

