Blue Diamond Debuts Almond Flour Baking Mixes and Cups

SACRAMENTO, Calif.– Blue Diamond Growers, a grower-owned cooperative and the world’s leading processor and marketer of California almonds, today announced the release of two new products, Tasty Little Cup™ and Baking Mixes, that will meet consumer demand for better-for-you options in the baking aisle.

Blue Diamond’s Tasty Little Cup™ and Baking Mixes, which will be available in May at grocery stores nationwide, are better-for-you baking product options that deliver quality ingredients and exceptional flavor with almond flour as the main ingredient. The product releases follow the successful launch of Blue Diamond Almond Flour in 2020.

“We are providing an alternative to traditional baking products from a brand consumers recognize and trust when it comes to delicious almond-based products,” said Maya Erwin, Vice President of Innovation and R&D for Blue Diamond Growers. “Blue Diamond is committed to creating healthy, better-for-you options that showcase almond ingredients in innovative ways.”

Tasty Little Cup™

Blue Diamond’s Tasty Little Cup™ delivers what other mug cake products can’t – better-for-you benefits along with outstanding flavor. As a gluten-free, dairy-free option that features almond flour as the main ingredient, Tasty Little Cup™ appeals to the growing number of health-conscious consumers. It is also kosher certified and non-GMO project verified.

Tasty Little Cup™ is individually packaged for added convenience. Consumers can simply add water to the cup and microwave it for 60 seconds.

Tasty Little Cup™ is offered in four flavors:

Molten Chocolate Cake

Brownie with Diced Almonds

Chocolate Cake

Confetti Cake

Baking Mixes

Blue Diamond’s Baking Mixes fill a growing need for better-tasting, gluten-free alternatives in the baking aisle. Made with finely sifted almond flour, these mixes offer consumers a healthier option for everyday and special occasion baking and deliver ideal texture in the finished baked good. Each of Blue Diamond’s Baking Mixes contain 10 or fewer ingredients, are dairy-free, kosher certified, and non-GMO project verified, which appeals to health-conscious shoppers who want products with superb taste and a simpler label.

Blue Diamond’s Baking Mixes are offered in four versatile flavors:

Brownie

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Yellow Cake

For more information, visit https://www.bluediamond.com/brand/cooking-baking.

About Blue Diamond Growers

Blue Diamond Growers is the world’s leading almond marketer and processor. It led the development of California’s almond industry since it was formed as a nonprofit, grower-owned cooperative over 100 years ago. Today Blue Diamond® has over 3,000 growers across California. Blue Diamond® markets and sells a wide range of almond-based snacks, beverages, and ingredients, including Blue Diamond® Snack Almonds, Nut-Thins® crackers, almond flour, and the number one almondmilk in the U.S., Almond Breeze®. For more information, visit www.bluediamond.com.