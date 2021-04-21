ABA: New Critical Infrastructure Report Aims to Mitigate Future Supply Chain Crises

The Critical Infrastructure Supply Chain Council (CISCC), of which ABA is an Executive Committee Member, released a new report on Guarding Against the Next National Supply Chain Crisis. The report examines the issues that arose during the pandemic and provides suggestions to policymakers, including those at DHS (Department of Homeland Security), CISA (Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency), and the National Governors Association (NGA).

“Taken together, these recommendations would build supply chain resiliency for future crisis response,” CISCC says in the report. “CISCC stands ready to support federal and state decision makers in their efforts to minimize supply chain disruptions and protect Americans access to critical products and services.”

The commercial baking industry, like other critical infrastructure sectors, continues to experience supply chain disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. With an approach towards mitigating future disruptions, the report focuses on workforce safety, the state and local patchwork of regulations, global supply chain logistics, credentialing workers, and communication strategy.

