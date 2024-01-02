Blue Diamond Introduces New Almond Breeze Original Almond & Oat Blend

SACRAMENTO, Calif – Blue Diamond, the world’s leading producer and marketer of almonds, announces a new addition to its selection of Almond Breeze products with the launch of Almond Breeze® Original Almond & Oat Blend.

Almond Breeze® Original Almond & Oat Blend combines the delicious flavor of the best California almonds with the creaminess of oat for a dreamy, dairy-free milk for any occasion. It has more calcium than dairy milk and fewer calories and less sugar than other oatmilks available on the market.

According to a recent survey of 2,000 American adults commissioned by Almond Breeze®, nearly half (48%) of respondents said their top health-related goal for the New Year was eating healthier. Additionally, 45% of respondents noted they would make healthier decisions if they were able to find options that taste good.

“We know that eating healthier is on the forefront of a lot of consumers’ minds, and are excited to offer this product that is both delicious and nutritious,” said Maya Erwin, Vice President of Innovation and R&D at Blue Diamond. “Almond Breeze® Original Almond & Oat Blend not only provides a great taste and creamy texture, but it is also a healthier alternative to other oatmilks.”

A one-cup serving of Almond Breeze® Almond & Oat Blend contains only 4g total sugar, 45 calories, and 450mg of calcium, with 30% less sugar* and 50% fewer calories* than the national average of the leading original oatmilk brands. It also has 50% more calcium** than dairy milk.

Almond Breeze® Original Almond & Oat Blend can be enjoyed by the glass, with coffee or cereal, or as a deliciously creamy swap for dairy in any usage occasion. It’s great for consumers with lactose allergies or sensitivities, or for those who enjoy non-dairy beverages and cooking with plant-based alternatives.

Almond Breeze® Original Almond & Oat Blend will be available in grocery stores and major retailers beginning January 2024. For more information on Almond Breeze® and other almondmilk varieties, visit AlmondBreeze.com.

About Blue Diamond

Blue Diamond Growers, a grower-owned cooperative representing over 3,000 of California’s almond growers, is the world’s leading almond marketer and processor. Established in 1910, it created the California almond industry and opened world markets for almonds. Blue Diamond is dedicated to delivering the benefits of almonds around the world and does so by providing high-quality almonds, almond ingredients, and branded products. Headquartered in Sacramento, the company employs more than 1,800 people throughout its processing plants, receiving stations and gift shops. To learn more about Blue Diamond Growers, visit www.BlueDiamond.com and follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

*Almond Breeze® Original Almond & Oat Blend has 45 calories and 4g total sugar per serving. The leading national original oatmilk brands on average contain 110 calories and 6g total sugar per serving.

**One cup of dairy milk contains 25% DV (300mg) of calcium vs. one cup of Almond Breeze® Original Almond & Oat Blend contains 35% DV (450mg) of calcium.