Maximizing Your Bakery’s Success for the 2024 Spring Baking Season

Welcome to BakeMark’s essential guide for the 2024 spring baking season! As the industry leader in baking ingredients and supplies, we’re here to ensure your bakery or donut shop is perfectly prepared for the upcoming festivities, including Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, and Mardi Gras.

Table of Contents

1. 2024 Spring Baking Valentine’s Day: Sweet Treats for Sweethearts

Valentine’s Day is a major opportunity during the 2024 spring baking season. This is the time to showcase heart-shaped cookies, red and pink frosted cupcakes, and special Valentine-themed donuts. Utilize BakeMark’s Red Velvet mixes to add that hint of read to all your sweet treats. Westco’s Red Velvet Cake Donut Mix produces a vibrant red cake donut that can be perfectly topped with Westco’s Vanilla Dipping Icing and add an additional splash of color with Sprinkelina’s Valentine’s Day Mix and you have a delectable sweet treat for any sweetheart! Did you know that February is also Great American Pies Month.

