Breadbot Baking Machines Debut In North Idaho

Taylor Viydo, KREM Bakery September 3, 2020

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Part bread oven, part conveyor belt, and part vending machine.

To the thinkers at the Wilkinson Baking Company, their miniature and fully automated bread bakery will hopefully be the way of the future for grocery stores.

Dubbed the “Breadbot,” the device bakes loaves of bread from start to finish essentially on its own. Ingredients are pre-loaded into a hopper and then drawn into the Breadbot’s baking chamber automatically. Eventually, the finished bread slowly travels on a short conveyor belt to a robotic arm that then places loaves in a cooling and display chamber.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: KREM

Related Articles

Bakery

BreadBot Debuts at the Consumer Electronics Show

January 7, 2019 Wilkinson Baking Company

The Wilkinson Baking Company, a family-owned business that is transforming the world of baking one loaf at a time by pioneering a first-of-its-kind, fully automated breadmaking machine, is unveiling The BreadBot at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Conference-goers will be able to experience how The BreadBot, a machine that goes to from flour to loaf all on its own, harnesses the marvels of modern technology to take us back to the old world with its artisan bread that is tasty and nutritious.