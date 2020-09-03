Breadbot Baking Machines Debut In North Idaho

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Part bread oven, part conveyor belt, and part vending machine.

To the thinkers at the Wilkinson Baking Company, their miniature and fully automated bread bakery will hopefully be the way of the future for grocery stores.

Dubbed the “Breadbot,” the device bakes loaves of bread from start to finish essentially on its own. Ingredients are pre-loaded into a hopper and then drawn into the Breadbot’s baking chamber automatically. Eventually, the finished bread slowly travels on a short conveyor belt to a robotic arm that then places loaves in a cooling and display chamber.

