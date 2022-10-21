Wilkinson Baking Company Raises $3m Seed Round to Accelerate Growth

Wilkinson Baking Company Bakery October 21, 2022

WALLA WALLA, Wash. – Wilkinson Baking Company (“WBC”), creator of the world’s first fully-automated commercial bread baking robot, announced the close of its fully subscribed $3.0m seed round. The round was led by prominent Washington investor Ken Peterson of Columbia Ventures Corporation (“CVC”), along with Rich Product Ventures (“RPV”). Several angel investors also participated. Funds will primarily be used to build and deploy additional BreadBots.

“In an era of high transportation costs and staffing constraints, I immediately recognized the potential for the BreadBot,” said Ken Peterson, CEO of CVC. “The company required capital to unlock its next phase of growth and I was excited to partner with WBC and the Wilkinson family to build more BreadBots and see them deployed in grocery stores.”

In July 2022, Wilkinson Baking Company deployed their first commercial-ready BreadBot™ into Andy’s Market in College Place, Wash. This is the company’s first permanent deployment, moving beyond initial test deployments. The company is manufacturing and assembling additional BreadBots™ and expects to have 20 units deployed by early 2023.

“We are having engaging conversations with grocers who see our vision for changing the way bread is manufactured and distributed,” said Paul Rhynard, WBC CEO. “This is just the beginning of our journey with a highly disruptive solution that brings truly fresh bread to consumers, thanks in part to our incredible new partners.”

RPV, the corporate venture arm of Rich’s, a $4.5bn family-owned food company, also took an equity position in WBC. Dinsh Guzdar, Managing Director of RPV, stated “Wilkinson is uniquely positioned to meet the many needs of grocers, bringing better bread margins, fresher product, and an improved in-store experience all through automation that does not require additional labor.”

Prior to the series seed raise, WBC funded the company through founder contributions, angel investors, and convertible debt, which was converted into preferred equity at the close of the round.

About Wilkinson Baking Company

With a humble start in Walla Walla, Wash., WBC perfected the commercial bread-baking robot aptly named the BreadBot™. After several years of in-market pilots at seven grocery stores, WBC launched its commercially ready model the summer of 2022. For more information, visit wilkinsonbaking.com.

For information on CVC, visit https://colventures.com/.

For information on RPV, visit https://www.richproductsventures.com/.

Related Articles

Bakery

BreadBot Debuts at the Consumer Electronics Show

Wilkinson Baking Company Bakery January 7, 2019

The Wilkinson Baking Company, a family-owned business that is transforming the world of baking one loaf at a time by pioneering a first-of-its-kind, fully automated breadmaking machine, is unveiling The BreadBot at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Conference-goers will be able to experience how The BreadBot, a machine that goes to from flour to loaf all on its own, harnesses the marvels of modern technology to take us back to the old world with its artisan bread that is tasty and nutritious.

Bakery

Wilkinson Baking Company Hires New CEO to Lead Growth Pivot

Wilkinson Baking Company Bakery April 29, 2022

Wilkinson Baking Company, creator of the world’s first fully-automated commercial bread baking robot, announced Monday the appointment of Paul Rhynard as Chief Executive Officer. Rhynard will lead the company through an explosive phase of growth, set the strategy and execution plan for the company, and work closely with investment partners and clients. Based in Seattle, Rhynard brings significant experience driving strategy and growth for clients while at McKinsey & Co., Joshua Green Corporation, and, most recently, as Chief Strategy Officer at Russell Investments.