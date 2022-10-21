Daily Harvest Names Two Senior Executives

NEW YORK — Daily Harvest, the company on a mission to make it easier to eat more sustainably-grown fruits and vegetables, announced the appointment of Mindy Perry as Chief Marketing Officer and Stacey Payne as Chief People Officer. Both veteran executives have substantial experience overseeing growth and culture at leading consumer brands, and share Daily Harvest’s mission-driven mindset.

Since its founding in 2015, Daily Harvest has established itself as a food industry leader, conveniently delivering more than 140+ nutritious menu items to homes across the country and millions of consumers. The company now has more than 300 employees, and support from prominent investors.

As Chief Marketing Officer, Perry will leverage Daily Harvest’s success to continue building a strong brand synonymous with creating a better world literally by growing it through sustainable agriculture, and developing integrated marketing campaigns that drive results. She joins Daily Harvest with more than 15 years of diverse marketing experience helping to tell cohesive brand stories and drive profitable growth at prominent consumer businesses including PepsiCo/Frito-Lay, Under Armour, Fossil Group, Hilton Worldwide and Neiman Marcus Group. Most recently, Perry was CMO at Kendra Scott, a leading fashion accessory brand, where she led purpose-driven marketing, digital and loyalty efforts resulting in Spring 2021 being one of the company’s most successful seasons to date.

As Chief People Officer, Payne will ensure Daily Harvest continues to attract team members who align with the brand’s business and culture goals. Payne will also develop the skills and careers of the 300+ talented employees who are helping to make Daily Harvest a household name. Payne joins the company with more than 20 years of experience spearheading organizational transformation and scaling employee operations at leading food and wellness brands including Sweetgreen, SoulCyle, Dig Inn, Chipotle and Taco Bell. She has also served on several company boards, including Orbiit, Bravely and Joon, and is one of the founding members of CHIEF, a private membership network dedicated to executive leadership for women.

“Mindy and Stacey have exceptional track records achieving record growth and transforming the culture at some of the most culturally relevant consumer brands,” said Rachel Drori, Founder & CEO of Daily Harvest. “Having two talented executives of their caliber join the Daily Harvest team further demonstrates our commitment to investing in our mission, and I look forward to working closely with them during this next phase of growth.”

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to join Daily Harvest and help build upon the company’s well-established success,” said Mindy Perry. “I’m thrilled to work with this incredible team to amplify the brand’s mission and continue providing sustainably-grown, chef-crafted food that is as good for the planet as it is for you.”

“I’ve been a longtime admirer of Daily Harvest’s food and purpose, and I look forward to working alongside the many talented and mission-driven individuals who helped grow the company into the healthy and sustainable food industry leader it is today,” said Stacey Payne.

About Daily Harvest

Daily Harvest is reimagining the future of food, by making it easy to eat more sustainably-sourced fruits and vegetables every day. Launched in 2016 by Founder and CEO Rachel Drori, Daily Harvest works with farmers to support organic farming practices that regenerate the soil and preserve biodiverse ecosystems. Through a combination of data science and a future-focused supply chain, Daily Harvest brings delicious food to market in a rapid and highly personalized way. For more information, visit dailyharvest.com. Daily Harvest, the Daily Harvest logo, and “We take care of food, so food can take care of you” are trademarks of Daily Harvest, Inc.