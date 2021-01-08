Introducing Daily Harvest Mylk

NEW YORK — Daily Harvest® introduced Mylk, a plant-based milk made with clean, whole ingredients: just transitional organic almonds, a pinch of Himalayan sea salt and sometimes vanilla bean. Unlike most plant-based milks on the market, Daily Harvest Mylk is undiluted, as well as 100% free of gums, emulsifiers, preservatives, added sugars or carrageenan.

“People are extremely particular about their plant milks, but the options available still leave them wanting,” said Rachel Drori, founder and CEO of Daily Harvest. “Read the labels on any grocery store shelf – previously available options are 98% water and filled with junk. These shelf stable and refrigerated milks expire quickly and come in one size that does not fit all. We knew we could do better, so once again, we’ve made something cleaner, easier and more delicious.”

Daily Harvest Mylk uses transitional organic almonds, resulting in plant-based milk that’s free of harmful chemicals. With the company’s help, its partner almond farm is able to transition from conventional to organic, a three-year and otherwise expensive process. Supporting farmers is part of Daily Harvest’s commitment to increasing accessibility to organic fruits and vegetables and encouraging regenerative farming practices.

To further its mission of taking care of food alongside the launch of Mylk, the brand is releasing a limited-edition, eco-friendly T-shirt designed by artist IdealisteWorld. Proceeds will be donated to Kiss the Ground, a Los Angeles-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to awaken people to the possibilities of soil regeneration. Daily Harvest is matching donations for every T-shirt sold. For further information and to purchase, please visit: regeneration.dailyharvest.com.

Daily Harvest Mylk is the next bold move in a steady stream of innovations from the young company that isn’t afraid to challenge the status quo. Daily Harvest’s ability to co-create with its customers at scale has led to significant growth in less than five years. The direct-to-consumer brand ended 2020 with $250 million in revenue, having had a compounded annual growth rate of over 150% since launching nationally in 2016. As forecasted, Daily Harvest achieved steady state profitability in February of last year after having a consistent focus on capital efficiency from the company’s inception. Today, Daily Harvest offers more than 85 clean, nourishing items across ten collections, including Mylk, Flatbreads, Harvest Bowls, Soups, Smoothies, Oat Bowls, Chia Bowls, Lattes, Bites and Scoops, a decadent plant-based ice cream.

Daily Harvest Mylk is launching with two flavors: Almond and Almond + Vanilla, and will be expanding into Cashew Mylk in early 2021 with additional plant-based milks to follow. Pricing starts at $7.99 and each box prepares eight cups – or a half gallon – of Mylk.

About Daily Harvest

Daily Harvest believes in a world well-fed. One where delicious food that’s built on organic fruits and vegetables is also incredibly convenient. The company works directly with farmers to grow the best produce, harvest it at the right time, and freeze it all at the source to lock in flavor and nutrients. Daily Harvest creates its food with the people who eat it, resulting in a deep understanding of its customers’ taste preferences. By making the food customers actually want to eat, and ensuring it’s also quick to make and always on hand, Daily Harvest makes it easier for customers to eat more fruit and vegetables every day. In addition, the company pours heart, soul, and most importantly, resources into reducing food waste, prioritizing organic farming practices, and going the extra mile for sustainable packaging.

About Kiss the Ground

Kiss the Ground is a Los Angeles-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to awaken people to the possibilities of regeneration and inspire participation in this movement through media, communications, education, immersive programming, and advocacy. Since being established in 2013 with the goal of creating societal awareness around the extraordinary potential of healthy soil, Kiss the Ground has educated and activated millions through their Media Program, Farmland Program, and Stewardship Program. KTG’s Media Program creates general awareness and consumer demand through short films, mini-docs, a podcast, branded collaborations, and other content. The Farmland Program supports transitioning farmers and ranchers with training, mentorship, and soil testing and has a robust scholarship program for farmers who need financial assistance to take part. The Stewardship Program is an education platform, community, and resource hub that was created to educate, inspire, and empower individuals to become powerful and impactful advocates for the regenerative movement. Outside of these programs, Kiss the Ground has spread the word through creative collaborations that have resulted in an eponymous book, available for purchasehere, and a critically-acclaimed documentary (released on Netflix in September 2020). Kiss the Ground has become a premier online educational hub for regenerative agriculture, offering an online “pathway” for anyone to find resources and their unique way forward in contributing to this expanding global movement.