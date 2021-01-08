Shatto Milk Company Offers Limited Edition Bottles, Red Velvet Milk to Highlight Hometown Coach

Shatto Milk Company is releasing its special edition Coach Cow bottle to celebrate their favorite hometown football coach. The bottle, complete with a new Coach Cow Logo, is available in all stores carrying Shatto Milk beginning on Wednesday, January 13 through Friday, January 15th. A total of 18,000 bottles full of Red Velvet Milk are available. Questions regarding product availability should be directed to your preferred store.

Product is available at the farm store, located at 9406 N Highway 33 in Osborn, Mo., starting Wednesday, January 13th at 10 a.m., while supplies last. Shatto Home Delivery customers have the option to pre-order the Red Velvet BIG RED Milk with delivery taking place January 12-15, while supplies last.

“We are fortunate in Kansas City to have a wonderful football team made up of amazing talent. In addition, we have a coach that is an amazing leader and so well thought of in the community as well as within his profession, said Barbara Shatto. “We wanted to make sure to highlight that fact and to draw attention to his ability to sport a truly stellar mustache, one that we think will look even better as a BIG RED Mustache.”

For more information, follow Shatto on Instagram at @shattomilk, on Twitter at @shattomilk and on Facebook @shattomilk, or visit the website at www.shattomilk.com. For pictures of the limited edition products, their cows, bottling facility or to set up a visit to the farm, please contact them directly at 913-927-1567 or by email at [email protected] To place an order through Shatto’s Home Delivery Service, visit www.shattohomedelivery.com.

A variety of fun Coach Cow and KC Cow apparel, and other items from Shatto Milk Company can be purchased at www.shatto.bigcartel.com and can be shipped anywhere in the United States.