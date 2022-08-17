Celebrity Baker & Chef Duff Goldman to Take Center Stage With Foie Grock Rock Band at IBIE 2022

WASHINGTON —The International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE), commonly known as the Baking Expo™, is pleased to announce that legendary baker Duff Goldman and his cover band, Foie Grock will perform at the 2022 event during a special happy hour event. Presented by AB Mauri North America, The Rockin’ Pint will take place on Monday, September 19 from 5:00-6:00 p.m. in West Hall – Ballroom W326. IBIE brings together baking industry professionals from all segments of the grain-based foods industry for the Western Hemisphere’s largest event to be held September 18-21, 2022, in Las Vegas.

“We are thrilled to add The Rockin’ Pint night to IBIE’s already stellar schedule,” said Dennis Gunnel, IBIE Chair. “It’s been a long time since our industry has come together, and there’s no better way to celebrate than by sharing a pint while listening to some of our industry’s superstars on a different stage.”

A household name thanks to a long list of Food Network television appearances including a starring role on “Ace of Cakes,” Goldman is a pastry chef, cookbook author, TV personality, owner of Charm City Cakes—and most recently, bass player in rock band Foie Grock. He is also the founder of do-it-yourself cake mixes, found in local grocery chains. He is joined by frontman Bruce Kalman, a James Beard nominated chef and owner of SoulBelly BBQ in Las Vegas as well as the chef-founder behind BK Brinery, an artisanal pickle company. Kalman has appeared on Bravo’s Top Chef and Food Network’s Chopped among others. Foie Grock band members include:

Duff Goldman – bass guitar

Bruce Kalman – lead guitar & vocals

Francis Castagnetti – drums

Geof Manthorne – guitar & vocals

Jesse Cross – guitar & vocals

Jeff Barovick – bass guitar

This chef-led ensemble will perform a variety of classic and alternative rock hits – including British Invasion-themed songs – from bands such as Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Queen, the Kinks, the Beatles, the Clash and more, all with a tie-in to AB Mauri North America’s ‘London Calling’ themed IBIE presentation in booth #1832 on the show floor.

“We are excited about our growing relationship with Duff,” said Rick Oleshak, vice president of marketing, AB Mauri North America. “Through our discussions with him about our presence in Las Vegas, we felt like it was a great opportunity to highlight his rock band – Foie Grock – and help build additional energy into a much-anticipated IBIE 2022.”

Oleshak added, “Working with the Baking Expo on creating and building this special The Rockin’ Pint happy hour concept was fantastic, and we cannot wait to celebrate a great evening together with our baking industry colleagues, along with some excellent British-themed tunes and refreshing cold beers.”

Admission to The Rockin’ Pint night is free for IBIE participants but limited to a first-come, first-served basis. Duff will also be making an appearance at the AB Mauri booth (#1832) on Monday, September 19th at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. for photos and autographs.

For more information visit: www.bakingexpo.com.