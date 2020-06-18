IBIE Finds a Sweet Spot on Two 2019 Top Trade Show Lists

Washington, D.C. —The International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE), commonly known as the Baking Expo™ and North America’s largest baking industry event, has even more to celebrate this year than its centennial birthday. The show recently received accolades from two trade show industry publications, solidifying its elite stature among the nation’s leading professional events.

Trade Show Executive has inducted IBIE into the TSE Gold 100 class of 2019. This prestigious designation is reserved for only the biggest and best exhibitions of the previous year. Detailed rankings and award presentations will be bestowed at the annual TSE Gold 100 Awards & Summit, set to take place Oct. 7-9, 2020 in Santa Barbara, CA.

Additionally, the Trade Show News Network (TSNN) revealed their 2019 Top Trade Shows List which recognized IBIE as one of the largest tradeshows in the United States as ranked by net square footage. Among the list of 250 events acknowledged, IBIE stacked up in the 36th position, a noticeable six place increase from the prior show year.

This rise in the ranks comes as little surprise to event organizers after hosting a record-breaking year in terms of the exhibit hall. With nearly 1,000 exhibitors—237 new to IBIE, the show spanned 430,850 net square feet of the Las Vegas Convention Center from Sept 8-11, 2019. This 10% increase in space utilization lent itself to nearly 7 million pounds of technology, equipment and supplies on display. Over 21,000 baking industry professionals from all segments of the grain-based food industry gathered together under one roof to celebrate the latest innovations and product advancements, connect with colleagues, witness world-class demonstrations and more.

“These venerable accolades come at a time when nearly every facet of the baking industry has undergone significant change in the last few months. We’d like to give a special thanks and acknowledgment to the essential workers in bakeries, supply and distribution channels for keeping products on shelves and the manufacturers who’ve been determined to innovate and fulfill these increased demands,” said Dennis Gunnell, IBIE 2022 Chair. Jorge Zárate, IBIE 2022 Vice-Chair added, “While we are truly honored by these achievements, the thing we couldn’t be prouder of at this moment, is seeing our community band together and rise to this occasion.”

The Baking Expo™ planning committee is pouring the same fervor of energy and innovation into preparing for IBIE 2022 to ensure it exceeds every expectation. As a non-profit event, IBIE also works to bring the grain-based food industry to greater heights, with proceeds invested back into the industry in the form of legislative advocacy, industry education and awards programs that advance the knowledge of those currently employed in or entering the baking business. To learn more about IBIE, visit www.BakingExpo.com.

###

About IBIE:

IBIE, sponsored by the American Bakers Association (ABA), the Baking Equipment Manufacturers and Allieds (BEMA) and the Retail Bakers of America (RBA), is recognized worldwide as the grain-based food industry’s largest, most comprehensive trade event in the Western Hemisphere. A “working show,” where millions of dollars of business is conducted daily, IBIE brings the entire professional baking community together, offering the complete range of equipment, supply and ingredient solutions and showcasing the newest baking technology in 1,000,000 square feet of exhibit space. The triennial event will next be held in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 18-21, 2022, with a full day of education on September 17.