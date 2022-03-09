Pillsbury Bakers’ Plus Creative Cake Decorating Contest Returns to the International Baking Industry Expo

WASHINGTON — Imagination and artistry will take center stage during the Retail Bakers of America’s (RBA) 21st Annual Pillsbury Bakers’ Plus Creative Cake Decorating Competition. Held September 17-21, 2022, at IBIE (commonly known as the Baking Expo™ and the largest baking industry event in the Americas), will host this renowned contest to shine a light on the world’s top professional cake decorators.

“Beautiful cakes are made of much more than flour and sugar—they also require passion, ingenuity, attention to detail, and a wide range of technical abilities,” said Lynn Schurman, RBA Education Director. “As IBIE gathers the global baking industry together, it provides the perfect platform for recognizing and celebrating this art form. We’re delighted to offer an opportunity for elite professional cake decorators to showcase their talents in front of their community and gain the recognition they deserve. A timed competition for an at-home television audience is one thing, but to do so in front of a live audience comprised of pastry chefs, decorators and bakers takes extraordinary poise.”

Hosted in the cutting-edge RBA Bakers Center on the IBIE show floor, the in-person event will feature six teams of two competing in four categories, including: wedding cake, rolled fondant, buttercream, and a hyper-realistic “Everything is Cake” category. Attendees will have a front row view to the action on-site, including celebrity and master baker judges such as Jorge Amsler, Kathleen Lang, and more to be announced. The panel of judges will determine the highest-scoring team, which will receive the coveted Pillsbury Baker’s Plus Grand Champion Trophy. Gold, silver and bronze medals, along with cash prizes, will also be awarded for the highest three scores in each category.

To add to the excitement, acclaimed baking business entrepreneur and celebrity judge on the CW’s “Holiday Kids’ Baking Battle” Cyd Mitchel will serve as the competition host and commentator, sharing her expert perspective with the audience.

Professional cake decorators, sugar artists, and pastry chefs who are currently working full- or part-time in a cake/cupcake shop, retail or supermarket bakery and have a minimum of two years of decorating experience are encouraged to apply. All submissions must be received no later than April 30. Selected contestants will be notified by May 31 and provided with three nights lodging at one of IBIE’s host hotels, a travel stipend, and complimentary passes to the expo. For complete competition rules, participation criteria and to apply, visit the Pillsbury Bakers’ Plus Creative Cake Decorating Competition page on the IBIE 2022 website. For show information and to register, visit BakingExpo.com.

Special thank you to contest title sponsor Pillsbury, as well as the individual category sponsors: American Cake Decorating Magazine, Cargill, Pfeil & Holing, and Satin Fine Foods.

