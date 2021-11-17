Corbion Promotes Company Veteran Lonneke van Dijk to Senior Director, Global Preservation Business

Corbion announced the promotion of Lonneke van Dijk to senior director, Global Preservation Business, within the company’s Sustainable Food Solutions (SFS) business unit.

“With more than 20 years at Corbion, Lonneke brings a wealth of technical knowledge, marketing experience and business acumen to her expanded role,” said David Charest, vice president, Sustainable Food Solutions, at Corbion. “As the industry continues to shift toward more transparent labels and sustainable food solutions, Lonneke will be a key driver in leveraging Corbion’s strengths in preservation to help deliver the most innovative solutions for our customers around the world.”

In her new role, van Dijk will retain leadership of the Competitive Intelligence and Strategic Projects team, while expanding her responsibilities to include preservation product management.

Most recently, van Dijk served as Senior Director, Strategic Projects, where she was responsible for leading the business unit’s strategic innovation program focused on natural preservation as well as Corbion’s extensive suite of scientific models and tools. Earlier this year, van Dijk and her team relaunched the Corbion Listeria Control Model, the industry’s most powerful preservation tool, which leverages Corbion’s more than 20 years of Listeria research in food to increase customers’ speed-to-market advantage. During her more than two decades at Corbion, she has held positions of increasing responsibility in market development, market management, product and category management.

Van Dijk earned two Masters of Science degrees: one in Food Science from Wageningen University (Wageningen, Netherlands) and one in Food Quality Management from Ghent University (Ghent, Belgium).

Background information:

Corbion is the global market leader in lactic acid and its derivatives, and a leading supplier of emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients. We use our unique expertise in fermentation and other processes to deliver sustainable solutions for the preservation of food and food production, health, and our planet. For over 100 years, we have been uncompromising in our commitment to safety, quality, innovation and performance. Drawing on our deep application and product knowledge, we work side-by-side with customers to make our cutting-edge technologies work for them. Our solutions help differentiate products in markets such as food, home & personal care, animal nutrition, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and bioplastics. In 2020, Corbion generated annual sales of € 986.5 million and had a workforce of 2,267 FTE. Corbion is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. For more information: www.corbion.com