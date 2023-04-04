Dave’s Killer Bread Breaks out of Bread Aisle

MILWAUKIE, Ore.– Dave’s Killer Bread®, known for shaking up the bread category with its signature organic whole grain loaves, breakfast breads, English muffins, bagels, and buns, is about to crush a new category with their latest product innovation: Organic Snack Bars. These delicious bars are indulgent enough to satisfy any sweet tooth yet still power-packed with quality ingredients, fiber, and nutrition to fuel your day, the Dave’s way.

“To say our fans – our BreadHeads – want more innovation from Dave’s is an understatement, and we heard them loud and clear! It’s no secret that consumers want healthy snacks that also taste killer. And at Dave’s, we were up to the task. It was so fun to bring our organic whole grain nutrition know-how and sky-high flavor standards to the snack aisle,” said Jillian Cohn, associate brand manager at Dave’s Killer Bread. “Our BreadHeads are going to love these bars. They’re baked, soft, like real food, and loaded with whole grains, seeds, nuts, and chocolate. It’s hard to pick a favorite!”

The snack bars come in three delicious flavors:

Cocoa Brownie Blitz™ is a delectable vegan bar packed with organic chocolate chunks and our signature mix of seeds, serving up 16g whole grains and 6g fiber. Busy parents tired of battling their kids over snack choices can tuck this into their backpacks guilt-free…and might even get a “Thanks! ILY!” in return.

Trail Mix Crumble delivers all the flavor of the classic energy boosting fuel of organic chocolate chunks, fruits, almond butter, and seeds while packing 19g whole grains and 5g fiber. Whether taking on the trail or crushing that conference call with the video off, trail mix is always a good idea.

Oat-rageous Honey Almond™ packs a whopping 22g whole grains and 5g fiber with simple ingredients like organic rolled oats, organic honey, and organic dry roasted almonds. This golden baked bar provides a satisfying bite to curb any craving.

“We did a soft roll-out of the Organic Snack Bars last year with select retailers and couldn’t believe the positive response. We are excited to bring these to more BreadHeads as they begin to hit shelves nationally,” said Cohn.

Like all Dave’s Killer Bread nationally available offerings, Organic Snack Bars are Certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, and contain no artificial ingredients, artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors, and are free of high fructose corn syrup and bleached flour. The 4-bar boxes retail for $5.99, while individual bars retail for $1.99. Dave’s Killer Bread Organic Snack Bars will be available at select grocery outlets nationwide as well as on Amazon.

About Dave’s Killer Bread

Rocking the bread aisle with delicious whole grains comes naturally to Dave’s Killer Bread. First introduced at the Portland Farmers Market in 2005, it is now the nation’s best-selling organic bread brand with widespread distribution across the U.S. and Canada. The flagship organic bread brand for Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO), Dave’s Killer Bread pioneered the organic seeded bread category and offers 23 varieties of whole grain organic bakery products, all of which are certified USDA organic and Non-GMO Project Verified. In addition, Dave’s Killer Bread is committed to Second Chance Employment (employing those with a criminal background) helping to transform lives through job opportunities. One in three employee-partners at its Oregon bakery have a criminal background. Learn more at: http://www.daveskillerbread.com/.