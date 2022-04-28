Dave’s Killer Bread Smashes Taste Buds with New Epic Everything Organic Breakfast Bread

MILWAUKIE, Ore.– Dave’s Killer Bread is rising to the breakfast occasion with its new killer offering, Epic Everything® Organic Breakfast Bread. Combining America’s favorite bagel flavor with a classic whole grain loaf, the new bread explodes with bold onion and garlic flavor, a savory alternative to sweet fan favorite Raisin’ The Roof!® cinnamon raisin bread.

Consistent with the brand’s commitment to nutrition, Epic Everything serves up an awesome 9g of whole grains and 4g of protein. It makes killer avocado toast; BLTs; bacon, egg and cheese sandwiches and more. Like all Dave’s Killer Bread offerings, Epic Everything is certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, and contains no artificial ingredients, artificial preservatives, artificial colors, artificial flavors, high fructose corn syrup or bleached flour.

“More than half of America rates breakfast their favorite meal of the day, and they aren’t limiting it to the morning,” said Cristina Watson, brand manager at Dave’s Killer Bread. “With the growing popularity of the everything flavor across multiple product segments and our BreadHead’s love of our Epic Everything bagel, it was a no brainer to leverage the flavor in a breakfast bread.”

A Breakfast Duo

Not to leave out the sweeter side, Dave’s Killer Bread Raisin’ The Roof! boasts 8g of whole grains and tasty cinnamon raisin swirls. It’s as delicious as French toast and terrific for both sweet and savory grilled sandwiches. Wrapped in newly refreshed packaging, the loaf rounds out the brand’s sweet & savory Organic Breakfast Bread offerings.

Dave’s Killer Bread Organic Breakfast Breads are available now at retailers nationwide. The brand also offers delicious, organic whole grain English muffins and bagels, as well as its best-selling line of organic whole grain breads to rock any mealtime.

About Dave’s Killer Bread®

Feeding consumers’ love of whole grains and rocking the bread aisle comes naturally to Dave’s Killer Bread. First introduced at the Portland Farmers Market in 2005, it is now the nation’s best-selling organic bread brand* with widespread distribution across the U.S. and Canada. The flagship organic bread brand for Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO), Dave’s Killer Bread® pioneered the organic seeded bread category and offers 23 varieties of whole grain organic bakery products, all of which are certified USDA organic and Non-GMO Project Verified. In addition, Dave’s Killer Bread’s® commitment to Second Chance Employment (employing those with a criminal background) helps transform lives through job opportunities. One in three employee-partners at its Oregon bakery have a criminal background. The Dave’s Killer Bread Foundation inspires other businesses to become Second Chance Employers. Learn more at: http://www.daveskillerbread.com/ and http://www.dkbfoundation.org.