Dawn Foods Acquires Icopa Distribution

AMSTELVEEN, Netherlands — Dawn Foods, a global bakery manufacturer and ingredients supplier, today announced the acquisition of Icopa, the largest distributor of bakery products in Portugal.

The acquisition of Icopa’s three distribution centers, including one located directly next to Dawn’s ingredient manufacturing plant in Palmela, strengthens the company’s presence in Portugal and expands Dawn’s distribution capabilities in Europe.

“Dawn is committed to providing the best experience for our customers, and the addition of Icopa’s distribution capabilities, team members and partnerships enables us to better serve and meet the needs of bakery customers in this region,” said Carrie Jones-Barber, CEO, Dawn Foods. “I look forward to working together to continue to provide our customers with the best partnership, products and bakery expertise in the industry.”

The combination of Dawn’s ingredients portfolio and Icopa’s portfolio of bakery products including packaging, utensils and decorating supplies, will ensure bakeries have access to all the products and supplies they need to help them grow their business.

“Dawn and Icopa have enjoyed a successful partnership for many years, and we are excited to combine our high-quality products and Icopa’s distribution capabilities to provide total solutions our customers will enjoy,” said Lluís Borrell, Mediterranean Cluster Director, Dawn Foods.

This announcement marks Dawn Foods’ second acquisition this year. The company recently acquired JABEX, a fruit-based product manufacturer in Poland, in March 2021.

